A new initiative for economic development could provide hundreds of millions of dollars of new business. This initiative is based on a simple premise.

This group of political leaders and staff members are learning what they can about the plastic lab at Penn State Behrend.

Plastics continue to be an emerging industry, and a key point in operation resolve, an attempt to attach local economic development to the millions available right now in Government grants.

The first step however, is getting everyone on the same page.

“It’s making sure everyone understands A the importance, and B that we’ve got a world class research facility here that can solve problems, and are relevant to the community, and can attract companies that can also help improve the environment. So you put it all together, it get’s to be a little complex,” said Ralph Ford, PSU Chancellor.

The hopes are aiming high so much so that a 20 million dollar investment here could lead to 200 million dollars in economic development.

Erie county executive said if someone will attract those grants, why not Erie?

“I think it’s a great pillar, a great foundation to add to our plan for regional economic development, an initiative that will have generational returns,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

Now the real work begins.