Dozens of food vendors saw a big crowd on the first day of Rib Fest, Sept. 14, and now Day 2 is hoping to bring the same.

The second day of Rib Fest begins at 4:30 p.m. tonight (Sept. 15) with Ladies’ Night showcasing women owned and women focused businesses beginning at 5 p.m. Those businesses will be under the Rib Fest VIP Big Top Tent from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Giveaways and raffles will be drawn at 8:40 p.m.

The festival brings businesses from throughout the region who show off their barbecue skills. Doug Gawrilk, the owner of Armadillo’s, said he’s happy to be back in Erie.

“As we, ourselves, are just a traveling team, we don’t have a home-based restaurant, so we just do the rib fests. It brings a lot of business to the local rib teams,” Gawrilk said.

The event continues through Sept. 17 at Perry Square, 571-601 State St. in Erie.