Day at the Beach - A Sailor's Life in 1812 Video

The War of 1812 was a pivotal point not only for Erie, but for a young country, as well. But, what was it really like to live through that war?

The naval battle of Lake Erie that helped clear the British out of the Great Lakes. Commodore Perry built his fleet in the comfortable confines of Presque Isle, but despite Erie's vital role in the battle, many here don't know the story.

John Laskos says, "Living in Erie you should be aware of the history of Commodore Perry and his fleet but surprisingly there are a lot of people who aren't aware of the history".

Staff at Presque Isle State Park hope to change that with a program that looks at the life of an 1812 sailor, complete with clothing and other artifacts that help us understand life aboard the Niagara, the Lawrence, or the Scorpion.

Laskos tells us, "Along with that we'll have tools and other objects that were used to help build the ships".

You can learn more about 'A Sailor's Life in 1812' on August 29th at 10am at the Perry Monument pavilion. There is no registration and there are no fees.