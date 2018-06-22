Day at the Beach - Algae Blooms Video

The calendar says summer and that means more people swimming off the beaches of Presque Isle State Park and there are those working to keep that experience safe, should danger bloom...

Algae blooms can be pretty, and pretty dangerous, too. Usually, green in color, but sometimes purple or white, the blooms can release toxins that can make pets and even people sick. Worse yet, they can be sneaky, too.

Dr. Jeanette Schnars of the Regional Science Consortium, says, "Sometimes, you can't see them at all so sometimes those scums go away, but the toxins that they produce are still in the water... That's what we're concerned about".

They're so concerned that the water is monitored every day and tested every week. You don't need to be afraid of the water, but you do need to be aware of a sign system that warns when algae toxin levels are up.

Nate Irwin, Department Biologist, says, "There are signs in place that they will see and pay attention to so that those of us, when we put those signs up, that we do mean to put those signs up; that it's for a purpose; to keep people and pets safe".

So, remember to avoid areas with thick green, purple, or white scum; watch for warning signs of high toxin counts; and seek medical help if you feel numbness, dizziness, or nausea after swimming in the lake.

With this week's 'Day at the Beach,' I'm Scott Bremner.