Day at the Beach- Lady Kate and Ariel boat tours

The War of 1812 is one of the defining moments in the history of the Erie region, and now it’s the focus of a new attraction on the waters of Lake Erie.

The history of Lake Erie is coming alive this summer, thanks to a new boat ride. It’s the Ariel, a modern 40-foot boat that is fashioned after the U.S.S. Ariel, built at Presque Isle, which helped lead and win the War of 1812.

Modern day passengers can go aboard to learn sailing skills and the history of what the real Ariel accomplished.

“They will learn knot tying, compass reading, they’ll have a battle with other boats, and they will go out and learn some information about different sites in the bay in the War of 1812,” said Janis Guthrie, Presque Isle Boat Tours.

The Ariel is a partner boat with the Lady Kate, which does the more traditional tours. Combined, they give visitors a real feel for the waters of Lake Erie in times of peace, and in times of war.

“The Lady Kate does a 90 minute sightseeing cruise. We typically go out into the lake, we go past all three lighthouses. There’s a narrated cruise and we have a sunset cruise where we go out by Gull Point and watch a sunset,” said Guthrie.

To learn more about the prices and schedules for the Ariel you can visit usariel.com. To find out more about when the Lady Kate runs, you can visit piboattours.com.