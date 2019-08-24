Day at the Beach- Pollinators

One of every three bites of food we take can be directly related to the work of pollinators. Bees, like other insects, are essential to plant life.

A new exhibit at Presque Isle looks to tell their story and the story of a restoration project there.

The hard work done by bees and other pollinators are the focus of a new exhibit on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

That work is essential to the plant life in the park, so as staff members replace plants at Presque Isle, they do it with pollinators in mind.

It’s part of a larger restoration project on Presque Isle, that’s working to create an environment that is both true to nature and protective of the vital work being done by different varieties of pollinators.