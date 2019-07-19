Day at the Beach- Two big events planned for Presque Isle State Park

The Presque Isle Partnership strives to raise awareness for the Peninsula and sponsors a number of fundraisers to help do just that.

One of those fundraisers will have a Hawaiian theme. When it comes to having a good time on the Peninsula, the possibilities are endless. Presque Isle Partnership is sponsoring an event that will make you feel like your in Hawaii. On Wednesday, July 24 it’s the inaugural Lake Erie Luau.

“It will be a luau theme, cocktail party on the beach at Beach 11. The Groove will be playing, we’ll have Hawaiian dancers, great food, and drinks available,” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director, Presque Isle Partnership.

It will be like you’re on the island of Hawaii right on the peninsula.

The other huge fundraiser of the Presque Isle Partnership is the annual Discover Presque Isle. That begins on Friday, July 26 and will be spread throughout the park.

“The main event will be at Beach 11, but activities will be happening throughout the entire park,” said DeMarco.

Of course, like in years past, there will be live music at Beach 8 on Saturday, along with sand sculptures. You’ll find crafts and food vendors, and a huge kids area on Beach 11. You’ll even find sailing demo’s there as well. The event is free.

Discover Presque Isle kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday afternoon. Organizers expect close to 12 thousand people to head to the peninsula to Discover Presque Isle.