Day five of strike for iron workers at Erie Strayer

It’s day five of iron workers at Erie Strayer striking for a change in pay and dental insurance and now their health insurance is allegedly cut off.

Inside Erie Strayer, officials still aren’t responding to our requests for comment.

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s been rough out here, the past few days we’ve gotten rained on and stuff like that and out in the muggy, hot sun all day,” said George Crawford, Striker. “It takes a toll on you.”

For 42 Erie Strayer strikers, the picket lines has been their job site since Monday. Now, they say their health insurance that was supposed to continue until the end of the month has been cut off by the company.

The representative for Iron Workers 851 calls the move an unfair labor practice because the workers are still under contract.

“They knew, with their bargaining techniques, there was a time that was going to come that there will be a strike, so they were prepared for that,” said Tracy Cutright, Vice President and Business Representative for Iron Workers 851. “They probably already had their written letters written out, they just had to put a date on it but it’s a technique to put economic pressure on our members.”

“I’m actually a little angry about that because I’m currently having some medical issues that I don’t want to get into right now.” Crawford said.

Attorney John Mizner explained the legal actions.

“If the employer and the employee says that they’re going to pay health care benefits for an entire month, even if the employee stops working sometime in the month, then that will be a breach of that agreement,” Mizner said. “They can go to court.”

There are other issues that the strikers want to address. George Crawford says his pay doesn’t match his position. He says he’s going to take it day by day with his financial situation.

JET 24 Action News reached out to Erie Strayer and they did not get back to us. The strikers are still going to camp out until something gets done.

