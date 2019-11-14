Day-long conference taking place for caregivers of Alzheimer’s or Dementia patients

More than 5 million Americans are battling Alzheimer’s, a stressful situation not only for the patients, but for those who care for those patients as well.

Recognizing that is the focus of a day-long conference in Erie. The goal is to create a program that not only provides the latest trends in care, but also provides a little rest and relaxation for those caring for patients just about every day.

“By coming together today, they are able to bond with one another, able to get really good, useful tips that will help them on the caregiving journey,” said Debbie Wisinski, Alzheimer’s Association.

The event was free of charge for anyone caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or related Dementia.