Day of Giving: Bethany Outreach Center presented $2K to help provide the community with food & clothing

It was a day full of giving at the Bethany Outreach Center Wednesday morning.

The Loyal Christian Benefit Association presented a check to the Bethany Outreach Center for over $2,000 to help promote the needs the center fills in the community.

Along with the food and clothing drive, Wednesday kicked off the Sock Awareness Campaign, which provides socks to anyone in need.

“Socks are the number one requested item that is needed, but yet it’s one that we get the least of. We were blessed to have a contribution by Bombas and we’ll be able to distribute over 5,000 pairs of socks to the community,” said Mabeline Howard, executive director, Bethany Outreach Center.

Bombas are created for people who live in homelessness to keep their feet warm in the cold months.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists