Day three of Celebrate Erie is underway

The third and final day of Celebrate Erie is underway and thousands of community members are taking part in this year’s event.

Aaron Loncki, City of Erie Marketing Strategist says, “Thousands have been down, as far as an exact number, we’re going to work with more researchers in the next week to figure out some good data.”

Celebrate Erie organizers are taking all the necessary safety precautions at this year’s event.

“The police presence has been phenomenal. We’ve definitely made sure that everyone down here has been safe and the event is secure.”

Vendors say they are ready to take on day three of Celebrate Erie and the big crowds expected for tonight’s country concert.

Jeff McCullor, President of Erie Ale Works says, “It’s a little bit slow to get going, as I understand country music night like last year was the big music night so we’re expecting a sizable crowd this evening.”

Andora’s Bubble Tea tent located on State Street is seeing an increase in sales with this weekend’s beautiful weather and turnout.

Andy Steinmetz, Owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea tells us, “It’s been super busy here, we’re off the path until about five when the music starts and at five we just get hit. We just spend all day prepping for that.”