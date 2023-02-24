Day two of Erie’s Winter Carnival is underway and the schedule is jam packed as live ice carvings are taking shape.

Thursday night was the ice delivery, and now those 65 blocks of ice are being transformed into works of art.

Another attraction making a come back this year, Jen Dennehy and friends are putting on a 45 minute fire performance on the Perry Square stage.

“It’s a joy to be back at the winter carnival. I love doing events downtown in Perry Square all year round, but this one is a lot of fun because it gets people to embrace the winter a little bit more,” said Jennifer Dennehy, leader, fire dance team. “Most of the performances are improv so its free styling. Tonight’s performance will be different from tomorrow’s because that’s the nature of improvisation.”

Other events taking place on Friday include; the Eric Brewer Trio live at the Flagship City Food Hall and shops with Legacy Hydroponics, Luminary Distilling and Charmain’s Custom Creations open.