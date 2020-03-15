Day two of state 8-ball tournament at Bayfront Convention Center

Despite many events being postponed or canceled all together, one event at the Bayfront Convention Center is continuing on.

It was day 2 of the annual state 8-ball tournament. Today, 250 teams competed in a double elimination style tournament. The tournament director telling us that thousands make special plans to attend this year. To cancel the event simply was not an option.

” We thought it would be a real imposition if we cancel the event. This is there vacation. They plan all year for it and we didn’t feel we could cancer. There is not another time this can be done this year.” said David Warner.

Warner telling us that no new spectators are allowed at the tournament. Spectators that attended on Friday are welcomed back.