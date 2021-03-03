Day two of testimony underway in homicide trial

Day two of testimony is underway for those accused of fatally shooting an Erie man in 2020.



Jakwaris Robison and Marshawn Williams are appearing in court for allegedly shooting and fleeing the scene after killing 26-year-old Devin Way at the intersection of Southgate Drive and Usonia Ave. in January of 2020.

Robison and Williams fled the scene on foot while Melissa Seaman and Michael Toles stayed in the car during a brutal snow storm.

Melissa Seaman is expected to make her testimony sometime this afternoon.