It was day two for the Erie Auto Show and Friday’s theme was “Hometown Hero Day.”

On Friday only, all first responders, military and healthcare workers that attended got in with free admission courtesy of Plyer Entry Systems. The first display car lovers saw when they walked in was the antique and muscle car display.

The president of Erie Promotions explained that every year, George Lions puts together an amazing display of all local cars that he goes out and hand picks.

“This year’s display is really beautiful. There are all kinds of different units from custom to some really old muscle cars. It’s kind of bringing back the nostalgia of a lot of the baby boomers years where they grew up with these cars,” said Mark Concilla, president of Erie Promotions & Expos Inc.

In addition to cars, there was a unique display of old and custom motorcycles that is locally owned by one owner.