Daycare fire inspection ordinance raises concerns in the city

Big changes have been made in inspection laws following the deadly daycare fire that took five young lives, but not everyone thinks the new changes are good ones.

Smoke detectors remain a topic of discussion for local inspectors following a deadly fire, but now some are worried the changes are also causing unneeded burdens for daycare owners.

The daycare fire that took the lives of five children back in August 2019 initiated change for inspections at both the state and the city level.

Daycare’s will now have two annual inspection visits from the Department of Human Services (DHS), in addition to an inspection from the City of Erie.

Some wonder if the city inspection is necessary, due to the increased number of state inspections.

“If DHS is fully committed to doing this twice a year with their own inspection, which they currently do, then there is no need for the city to do it. It’s the same thing, you’re getting it three times a year now, but the city is going to charge you a fee,” said Shawn Lyons, Erie resident.

Lyons wife has owned a family home daycare for more than 18 years in the city. He went before Erie City Council to say the inspection fee structure is a concern to some of the city’s 39 home daycare operators.

The City of Erie explained that before letters are sent out again and inspectors head back into the home daycare’s, there are a few things they will want to look over.

“We are going to look at the letter, we are going to look at the ordinance. I mean, some people asked some questions about the fees, about the timing of inspections, about the frequency of inspection. All of that is certainly open for discussion and open for analysis,” said Ed Betza, solicitor, City of Erie.

Erie City Council President Jim Winarski does not object to another look, admitting the ordinance was put together quickly with the city still mourning.

“We don’t want to see that situation happen again. That’s all there is to it. We needed to be that way, even though we were reactive a little bit, we needed to be proactive moving forward,” said Jim Winarski, president, Erie City Council.

The City of Erie Code Enforcement Manager Andy Zimmerman explained that when the city goes into inspect, a fire inspector and code enforcement officer are going in to do a more thorough investigation.