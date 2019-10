A tragedy that struck the Erie community around two months ago is generating yet another conversation.

Erie City Council is set to meet with Fire Chief Guy Santone and Code Enforcement Manager Andy Zimmerman this evening to discuss how to prevent Daycare fires.

They are set to discuss a new ordinance that looks to require all city Daycare’s to go through annual inspections through the city.

The session is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Erie City Council chambers.