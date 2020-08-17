Daycares and academic centers prepare for a new school year

The clock is quickly ticking to the new school year.

Bishop Dwayne Brock of the Eagle’s Nest Corporation is already hard at work.

“The constant sanitizing of handrails, door knobs and desks, that type of thing to make sure these young people are safe even though they may be asymptomatic,” Brock said.

The Eagle’s Nest Corporation will socially distance students throughout different campus buildings as a health precaution.

Fifth, sixth and seventh grade students are expected to head back to campus for in-person learning.

“They need to be in the classroom, they need to have their teacher to be able to ask questions of course, parents have to go to work, they can’t be looking over their kid’s shoulder,” Brock added.

Since Erie School District is using virtual learning, the MLK Center wants to step in and help parents that work.

The center expects to dedicate some staff members to helping students with virtual learning lessons.

James Sherrod, Executive Director of the MLK Center says, “Completing their instruction as they would if they were at home. The difference is they would be under our guidance. We wouldn’t have to worry about different things happening, that the parents wouldn’t be able to oversee.”

Temperature checks and masks will also be necessary for students returning to the facilities.