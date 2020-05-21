Day’s Home Furniture and Appliances in Titusville closing its doors

A staple in the Titusville community will soon be closing its doors forever. In February, the owner of Day’s Home Furniture and Appliance sold the store. But, the closing has nothing to do with the pandemic.

Owner Rich Day says after 88 years, it was a hard decision to sell the store.

“My grandfather started the business way back. He was selling farm equipment and the international harvester, and they would come out with freezers and that is how we got into the appliance business.” Day said.

He says he did not plan on retiring for another two or three years. But, a local businessman offered to buy the property from him.

Surprisingly, the owner says the closing had nothing to do with the pandemic. It had nothing to do with sales, because people are still buying his furniture.

“When you have the opportunity to sell a building like this, we just had to make the decision that we had to make the decision to jump on it because you never know when its going to happen.” Day said.

Lindsay Harra with the Titusville Chamber of Commerce says its bittersweet having a one local business close and another taking its place.

“I think that its great thing bringing new business into town, bringing in new outsiders maybe. More people to explore our parks, our businesses. It’s positive in the end. ” Harra said.

Day says the store was sold to local businessman Bob Joyce. June 17th should be the store’s last day.