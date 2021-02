Final lap finish in the Dayton 500 2021.

And the Daytona 500 ends in a fiery crash after being delayed for several hours.

It was just after midnight when the drivers reached the 500th lap.

And in the final moments, with Joey Logano in the lead. The number 34 car, in third place, with Michael Mcdowell behind the wheel nudges the car in front of him, causing a chain reaction taking out about half the cars, giving McDowell the lead.

He finishes first, while Logano ends up with a 12th place finish.