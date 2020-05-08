DCED releases information regarding approved business exemptions

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) issued information regarding the 6,066 approved business exemptions provided to life-sustaining businesses or life-sustaining services.

According to a news release, nearly 50 DCED employees reviewed more than 42,000 exemption requests. 6,060 were approved, 12,826 were denied and 11,635 were notified that their request did not require an exemption.

Here are the total exemptions granted for Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

Erie- 181 exemptions

Crawford- 96 exemptions

Warren- 24 exemptions

For a full list of all business exemptions by county, you can check it out by clicking here.