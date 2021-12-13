DCED Secretary, community leaders tour new Mercy Center for Women facility

The Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) toured the Mercy Center for Women’s new facility on E. 28th St. Monday.

Secretary Dennis Davin toured the new Mercy Center facility at the former Holy Rosary School.

Secretary Davin was joined by other community leaders and local funders to highlight this investment in affordable housing.

The former Holy Rosary School is being renovated to meet the housing needs of low income families and Secretary Davin says it’s a unique program.

