DCNR announces purchase of more than 18 acres of property adjacent to Presque Isle, Tom Ridge

DCNR has announced the purchase of more than 18 acres of property adjacent to Presque Isle and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

Today, Department of Conservation and Natural Resource (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the acquisition of the 18.45-acre BAC Inc. property in Millcreek Twp. The property adjoins Presque Isle State Park and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

“The efforts over nearly 20 years to acquire the BAC property were extraordinary,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Acquisitions like this take hard work, dedication, and cooperation among many of our partners in Erie. To that end, the department appreciates the support and efforts of our external partners in this lengthy process. Presque Isle State Park is one of the most visited parks in the system; this acquisition will help conserve the Scott Run corridor as well as enhance the visitor experience.”

According to the DCNR Secretary, the purchase will allow them to create a greenway along the eastern side of Peninsula Drive from West 6th Street to Presque Isle State Park.

“I’m pleased to see this tremendous property come to state parks,” said Bureau of State Parks Director John Hallas. “The patience of BAC and the assistance of our partners cleared the way for this important project to finally come to fruition. Much work remains ahead of us as we plan for a new and welcoming gateway to the peninsula. But once complete, we envision a plan that will enhance the recreational and conservational value of the park, as well as advance the comprehensive plan of Millcreek Township — creating a gateway to the Presque Isle State Park, Millcreek Township’s Scott Run Park, and to the City of Erie.

“What’s more, the conservation of the Scott Run corridor will help ensure long-term conservation of Presque Isle Bay and the park. The work ahead of us is exciting, to say the least.”