(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — As the moisture from the snow melt dissipates in coming months, woodlands throughout the commonwealth have heightened fire danger.

In a March 22 news release, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) urged Pennsylvanians to “be mindful of woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases.”

“Spring is here and that means more people spending time recreating outdoors, which is why it is important to remind the public of the danger of wildfires,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “One act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests, where wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind.”

According to the DCNR, March, April and May present the greatest danger of wildfires in the commonwealth along with October and November. In Pennsylvania, 99% of all wildfires are caused by people, the news release said.

The news release noted certain conditions that are necessary for wildfire to occur including an available fuel source like dried grass or leaves, dry conditions with low relative humidity, and some sort of ignition.

Residents can take extra steps to avoid wildfires, like making sure nothing flammable is within 10 feet of a fire. Having a rake or shovel and water on hand while burning is recommended.

The DNCR website has wildfire information, along with wildfire danger maps.

Thousands of acres of state and private woodlands are burned by wildfires each year.

Debris burning, equipment use, powerlines and campfires are some of the most common causes of wildfires in the commonwealth, the news release said; “Low levels of rainfall, a lack of green foliage in the spring, low humidity, and sunny, windy days all combine to increase chance of forest and brush fires spreading.”

“Our firefighters work hard to suppress blazes year-round and many of them are preventable if people take the proper steps to practice safe behaviors,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We want to remind people to be careful with campfires and backyard burning, and to take the proper precautions at all times. It can help save lives and protect wildlife habitats.”