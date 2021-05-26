DCNR expecting high visitation at state parks, forests for summer season

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Wednesday that a number of state parks and forest recreation areas are expect to see crowding during holidays as well as weekends, especially when the weather is favorable.

Pennsylvania state parks and forests are a great way to enjoy nature and break up your normal routine with outdoor activities. We ask park visitors to be respectful of the guidelines as we approach Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer months when we are expecting large numbers of visitors. We are asking visitors to remain respectful of guidelines and other people as we transition to normal operations. Time in the outdoors has been a means for coping during the pandemic, and we expect many people will continue to seek those opportunities now that they know the wonderful natural places we have in the commonwealth. Cindy Adams Dunn- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary

Visitation at state parks saw a 26% increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. DCNR officials expect the growth to continue as many people have added park use to their normal routines.

Through May 31, attendance for outdoor programming is capped at 40 people, including park staff. Beginning June 1, there will not be any attendance limits on outdoor programming. The attendance limits for indoor programming will be capped at 50%.