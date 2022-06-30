The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says being safe out on the water could save your life.

Many people are boating and kayaking on the lakes and rivers of Pennsylvania this summer.

One of the main tips of advice that could save your life is to always wear a properly-fitted coast guard approved life jacket.

“Adults should always have one nearby that they can put on quickly if they need to. That is the number one thing that will keep you safe on a boat is having that life jacket,” said Ivy Kuberry, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Kuberry added that boaters and kayakers should always be prepared and aware of the water you are in by creating a “float plan.”