Presque Isle State Park averages an estimated 4 million visitors a year.

The majority of those visitors come between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

With that being said, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released numbers for how many people were at Presque Isle State Park over the weekend.

Here are their results:

July 1 – 23,937 visitors

July 2 — 12,210

July 3 — 22,005

July 4 — 38,070

Over all four days, there was a total of 98,222 visitors.