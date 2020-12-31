DCNR purchases more than 18 acres of property

The state of Pennsylvania is closing 2020 by closing a deal for Presque Isle that is 20 years in the making.

The state is buying a little more than 18 acres of property on the east side of Peninsula Drive between west 6th street and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center.

First proposed in the late 1990’s, the purchase will allow the state to build greenspace that will preserve the natural setting, while removing neighbors like a bait stand and trailer park. The next step is planning.

“We’re not really sure that the exact timetable is going to be but we do know that the next stage now that we have purchased the property and have a deed for the property now is the time when we can look at what the next timetable is, ” says Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager of Presque Isle State Park.

The state is also hoping to shore up the way storm water runs down the hill and into Scott Run, a tributary to the bay.