DCNR Secretary announces Presque Isle Climate and Sustainability Plan will bring park to net zero energy consumption

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary announced Monday that Presque Isle State Park’s Climate and Sustainability Plan will bring the park to net zero energy consumption.

“I could not be more pleased to make this announcement today as this beautiful park celebrates its 100th year of operation,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a news release. “This plan will set a path for another 100 years of recreation, education and positive experiences at Presque Isle through adaptation, good stewardship and actively working for greener solutions. I thank DCNR’s Bureau of Facility Construction and Design Team, Presque Isle State Park staff, regional staff, our sustainability team and everyone who had a hand in making this announcement possible.”

Net zero energy is the use of energy conservation, energy efficiency, and on-site renewable generation to account for 100 percent of energy usage.

According to the DCNR, Presque Isle will add a 280kW solar canopy array over the parking lot at Beach 8.

This solar canopy is expected to bring the park to net zero energy consumption, which will save the DCNR $30,000 on electricity annually while producing enough energy to power 25 average American homes. It will also reduce the park’s carbon footprint by more than 211,000 pounds a year, or the equivalent of removing 20 passenger cars from the road annually.

Other plans include three public electric vehicle charging stations at Beach 8, and the addition of a plugin hybrid minivan and electric motorcycle added to Presque Isle’s vehicle fleet.

DCNR staff finalized the Climate and Sustainability Plan for Presque Isle in summer 2020 and began implementing some of the changes to help address immediate needs.

Some existing improvements include:

Rain gardens at Beach 8

Shoreline enhancements to protect infrastructure

Purchase of property to the south of the park, including a portion of the badly eroding Scott Run

Modifications to the park’s wastewater system

Installation of extensions to the floating dock pilings in the marina to account for higher water levels

“These improvements have and will continue to make this park a safer, more environmentally friendly place to visit and that will have an impact for decades to come,” Presque Isle State Park Manager Matt Greene said in a news release. “This already is one of the top destinations in the region and we are hopeful the improvements will reduce interruptions to visitors from issues caused by climate change.”

The announcement kicked off the DCNR’s 2021 Sustainability Tour, which is pushing for sustainability, climate adaptation and mitigation to reduce our carbon footprint.