DCNR Secretary to announce Climate & Sustainability Plan for Presque Isle State Park while visiting Erie Monday

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary is coming to Presque Isle State Park later Monday.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn will be joining Erie County officials and partners to announce the Climate and Sustainability Plan for Presque Isle State Park.

This plan is the first of its kind for Presque Isle.

Presque Isle is the first stop of the DCNR’s 2021 Sustainability Tour, pushing for sustainability, climate adaptation and mitigation to reduce our carbon footprint.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists