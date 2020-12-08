D&E Machining becomes Corry’s first Blue Zones Project Approved manufacturer







Blue Zones Project Corry today announced that a local company has been awarded as Corry’s first Blue Zones Project Approved manufacturer.

“At D&E Machining, we believe that making good choices in life and business leads to stronger, more positive outcomes. We wanted to take a proactive approach toward helping our employees make better informed, healthier choices to improve their overall wellbeing. Thanks to our partnership with the Blue Zones Project – Corry, we implemented some simple changes in our workplace such as healthier food options in our vending area; clearly marked distance measurements around our building to encourage more physical activity during breaks; and positive digital messaging to encourage and motivate our employees efforts. We hope that these and other actions, along with the ongoing support of the Blue Zones Project Team, continues to demonstrate to our employees that we truly care about them – because we do,” said Frank Polanski, President, D&E Machining, Ltd.

A recognition ceremony which includes a ribbon cutting event, will be scheduled in the near future.

“We are so excited to have D&E Machining as our first Blue Zones Project approved manufacturer. Corry is known as a strong manufacturing community and employs a large number of the workforce here in the community. D&E has prioritized employee wellbeing and we are excited for this business to lead the way for others,” said Blue Zones Project Corry Program Manager, Jennifer Eberlein.

“Frank Polanski, President of D&E Machining, Ltd., and Janet DeMay, V.P. of Finance, and the D&E Wellness Committee, have served as champions of the Blue Zones Project from the beginning and saw the value it can bring not only to their employees but to the entire company as a whole,” Eberlein added.

Brought to Corry by Highmark/AHN Saint Vincent, Corry Memorial Hospital an affiliate of LECOM Health and UPMC, Blue Zones Project by Sharecare is a well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

To learn more about partnering with Blue Zones Project to support community well-being, contact Program Manager, Jennifer Eberlein at 814-247-7022 or email Jennifer.Eberlein@Sharecare.com.