Deadline approaching for local community groups and charitable organizations to apply to receive a new Ford van

The deadline to apply for the 2021 Ford Friendship Express program is quickly approaching.

Through this program, local Ford Dealers give community groups and charitable organizations the opportunity to receive the gift of a new Ford van.

The deadline to apply is March 1.

“We’re committed to helping our local organizations that need help more than ever due to the impact of COVID-19.” said Mark Winkler, chairman, Erie Ford Friendship Express Selection Committee. “Every year we are blown away with the organizations that apply to the program while continuing to make a difference in the community, and we thank them for all that they do to help others.”

All not-for-profit organizations operating within the counties of Erie (PA), Crawford and Warren are eligible to apply.

Eligible organizations should consider the following:

Applications and guidelines are available at www.buyfordnow.com under the “local events” tab.

To be eligible for consideration in the Erie-area program, organizations must reside in either Erie (PA), Crawford or Warren county.

Charities are encouraged to share stories that demonstrate their need for improved transportation during the application process.

Please send completed applications to: Laurie Hebeler, c/o Mower, 50 Fountain Plaza, Suite 1300, Buffalo, NY 14202.

Most recently, Mercy Center for Women joined the Erie Ford Friendship Express family, alongside organizations such as, The Sight Center of Northwest PA, Women’s Care Center of Erie County,ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum, The Greater Erie Area Habitat for Humanity, Erie City Mission, Community Recourses for Independence (CRI), National Alliance on Mental Illness of Erie County (NAMI) and Pleasant Ridge Manor.

Since 2013, the program has donated 10 vehicles to charitable organizations in Erie.