Deadline for holiday shipping quickly approaching

The deadline is approaching if you’re planning on shipping gifts for the holiday season.

It’s already been a busy day for shipping since many people are staying at home.

We took a visit to local shipping stores and have some more information on how this year’s process is going.

The holiday shopping season is in full swing. If you bought your gifts and need to ship them, the time is here.

Local shipping store owners told us that tomorrow could be the last day to ship if you want those gifts to arrive on time.

Time is of the essence if you want your packages to arrive on time this holiday season.

“It’s been actually crazy. We’ve been since probably October. We have been warning people to ship early because everybody is buying online,” said Curtis Raines, Owner of Erie Pack and Ship Rhy Folder.

Raines said that Tuesday could be the last day to get your packages signed, sealed and delivered before Christmas.

In Erie, lines are extended to almost out the door at the Pony Express with only 10 days left until the holiday.

“We’ve been very busy as you can tell. Things have been going well. We’ve had probably the strongest year in the last ten years,” said Dave Grab, Owner of Pony Express.

Grab said that he has not heard of any information about delays from shipping providers like UPS and the United Postal Service.

One customer said that he wanted to ship early to make sure that his family has a present to open on Christmas Day.

“Christmas morning it’s going to be a little bit different this year. I won’t be able to be there in person, but I wanted to make sure that I can use the mail and everybody can be able to see what I got for them,” said Ben Robinson, Erie Resident.

On Monday alone, Pony Express employees prepared for more than a thousand packages for delivery.

If you are planning on doing some last minute shipping, it’s important to make sure that everything is properly addressed.

Shipping stores told us that no delivery is a guarantee. The best advice is not to wait and get it done ASAP.