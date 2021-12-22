Deadline for property tax/rent rebate program is Dec. 31

HARRISBURG — Older adults and people with disabilities have until Friday, Dec. 31 to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent they paid in 2020.

The departments of Revenue and Aging are reminding Pennsylvanians that the rebates are available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program — which benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to click HERE to electronically file their rebate applications to make sure the application is filed prior to the deadline later.

“We have put a lot of work in during recent years to make sure that the Pennsylvanians who are eligible for this program have an online filing option that is easy to use,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We have already seen thousands of our residents take advantage of this online option this year. If you know anyone who might be eligible, please encourage them to visit mypath.pa.gov to fill out an application. We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives this vital assistance.”

How to Apply

After checking eligibility requirements, you can file your rebate application online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Submitting an application does not require people to sign up for an account. Filing online means the person receives instant confirmation that their claim has been successfully filed.

Claimants also will have access to automatic calculators and other helpful features that are not available when filing a paper application. For those who wish to file via paper, they can download an application.

Qualified applicants will need to include the required documentation for property taxes or rent paid for the claim year when filing their applications. This information will be needed regardless of the person filing online or with the paper application.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants should call or email ahead to determine whether in-person appointments are being offered.

Click HERE for further information on the program and how to apply for a rebate. You can also use the Where’s My Rebate? tool to check on the status of your rebate. To do this, you will need your Social Security number, claim year, and date of birth.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is one of five programs supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery. Since the program’s 1971 inception, older and disabled adults have received more than $7.1 billion in property tax and rent relief. The rebate program also receives funding from slots gaming.