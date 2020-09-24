Deadline is approaching for the 2020 census

There is just one week left for residents to complete the 2020 census.

According to the Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, only about 60% of residents have completed their census.

For each person that doesn’t complete their census, the county could lose more than $2,000 per year for the next ten years.

The census is expected to take only ten minutes and will help with federal funding for the community.

“It’s important for people to understand that all of their answers are completely confidential for 72 years. The census bureau can not release any of that information to an outside agency,” said Michelle Jaggi, Outreach Coordinator for the Erie County Census.

The deadline to complete the census is September 30th before Midnight.