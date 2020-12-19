Deadline nearing for Remarkable Women nominations

JET 24 and FOX 66 wants to honor the regions remarkable women.

Once again we are asking people to submit the names of women you know that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women in our community.

We want to recognize the influence women have on public policy, social progress, and quality of life while recognizing their contributions to our national and local communities.

We are asking you to nominate remarkable women on the contest page of YourErie.com.

Our team will highlight the contributions of four remarkable women in early 2021 right here on JET 24.

The deadline to enter for Remarkable Women nominations is on Sunday December 20th.