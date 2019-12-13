Deadline quickly approaching to sign up for coverage under Affordable Care Act

Two of Pennsylvania’s most powerful democrats say that time is running out to apply for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Senator Bob Casey joined with Governor Tom Wolf in Pittsburgh to remind Pennsylvanians that Sunday is the last day to apply for health insurance under the act this year, also known as Obamacare. Senator Casey and Governor Wolf say that combined more than one million Pennsylvanians have been able to get insurance under the act that combined more than a million Pennsylvanians.

“So if you or your family members need health insurance, if you want to make modifications to your current plan through Healthcare.gov or if you just want to price shop insurance plans now’s the time to do it” Governor Wolf said.

Republicans had hoped to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in 2017, but didn’t have the votes to pass the legislation.