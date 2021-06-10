Deadline to apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program extended through the end of the year

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

The deadline to apply for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has been extended through the end of the year.

According to the Department of Revenue, the deadline for older and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 has been extended to Dec. 31, 2021.

You can apply online at mypath.pa.gov.

“myPATH is a user-friendly online tool that walks applicants through all the steps for filing their rebate applications,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell stated. “We have already heard a lot of positive feedback from many Pennsylvanians who have used myPATH this year to file their rebate claims. We’re hopeful that others will take advantage of this new online-filing option.”

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners, and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

When Can You Expect Your Rebate?

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. Here is additional information to keep in mind:

If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form or in the myPATH electronic application, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system. You will also receive another automated call when your claim is approved.

The easiest way to check the status of your rebate is to use the Where’s My Rebate? tool. To check on the status of your claim, you will need your: Social Security number Claim year Date of birth



Using myPATH to File Your Rebate Application

Submitting your application online through mypath.pa.gov is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account. Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes. Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Applicants who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices. Applicants may also visit the department’s Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions about the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2020 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s website for further information on the program and how to apply for a rebate.

About the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program:

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

In recent years, the program has annually distributed approximately $218 million to more than 500,000 eligible Pennsylvanians. Since the program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $6.8 billion to older and disabled adults across the commonwealth. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.