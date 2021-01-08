Deadline today for Millcreek Township high school students to register for 100% virtual learning

Friday was the deadline for Millcreek Township High School students to register for 100% virtual learning.

McDowell High School principal Brian Fuller says the majority of parents want their kids back in school.

Out of 2,100 students, there have been about 425 virtual learning requests.

Even though most students are returning to face to face learning, many parents are still concerned about their safety.

“We have gotten some e-mails and some phone calls from parents expressing their grace concerns of how can we open a school up. I get it, as a parent I get it. There are so many unknowns. We think that the school is the safest place for them with all of our mitigation efforts and protocols that we have in place. We think that it is safe for these kids to come back to school.” Fuller said.

After a special meeting on Sunday, board members voted to return to in-person learning.