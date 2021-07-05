Deadlines to keep in mind when applying for antlerless deer hunting license in Erie County

If you are interested in getting an antlerless deer hunting license in Erie County, there are some deadlines you should know about.

The county will accept mail-in state license requests beginning on July 12th, but the request will not be processed if mailed before Friday July 9th.

The application must be sent in using the official pink envelope that comes with the application form.

The cost is $6.97 in state and $26.97 out of state.

