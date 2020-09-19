Deadly mass shooting erupts in Rochester, New York

A deadly mass shooting erupted in Rochester, New York early on Saturday morning.

Police are currently investigating the situation after a large outdoor gathering got shot up early Saturday morning.

At least two people have died from this shooting and 14 others have been injured.

Police still do not have a motive for the shooting and are working with witnesses to try and identify if there are one or more suspects.

“This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal and unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties which number one is not safe, you know because of COVID, because of the conditions,” said Mark Simmons from the Rochester Police Department.

Officers believe that more than a dozen rounds were fired during this shooting.

The 14 surviving victims were all taken to local hospitals in Rochester.

Local officials said that none of the victims sustained life threatening injuries.