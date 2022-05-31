It was 37 years ago when a devastating and deadly tornado outbreak occurred in our area.

The 43 tornadoes tore across Northeast Ohio, Northwest Pennsylvania, Southwest New York, and Canada.

Albion was hit the hardest with an F4 tornado. Another F4 tornado moved just north of Corry.

F3 and F4 storms also raked across portions of Crawford, Warren, and Venango counties including the towns of Atlantic, Saegertown, Centerville, and Tidioute.

One F5 tornado hit Wheatland PA and it remained the only F5 to hit east of the Mississippi River until 2011.

This was the deadliest tornado outbreak of the 1980’s killing 89 people, injuring more than 1,000 people, and causing more than 600 million dollars in property damage.

The mayor of Albion said that one of the things that changed as a result of the tornado was the construction of SCI Albion.

“The effects of the tornado were used in the competitive process of where do we build the prison? It was intended to be an economic boost for the area, having a prison here,” said Will Rogers, Mayor, Albion Borough.