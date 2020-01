The Erie County Coroner has ruled the death of the Wendy’s shooting victim a homicide.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 22-year-old Alexander Cavanah died from a gun shot would to the torso.

On Saturday, a gunman allegedly went into the Wendy’s in Edinboro for an attempted robbery, but then open fired killing Cavanah.

Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Markese Lampley of Millcreek with first and second degree murder.