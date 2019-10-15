Death of Montgomery County, MD Police Officer and Cambridge Springs native now being investigated as homicide

The death of a Montgomery County, Maryland Police Officer and Cambridge Springs native is now being treated as a homicide.

Officer T.J. Bomba was on routine patrol on Monday when he encountered several suspects on the top floor of a parking garage in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Officer Bomba radioed for help, saying he was dealing with disorderly suspects. However, when back up arrived, they found Officer Bomba had been shot.

Officer Bomba was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made so far in this shooting. Officer Bomba was 38-years-old and is survived by his wife and two children.

Action News will have more on the story as it develops.