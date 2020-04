The death of a woman found near the Kinzua Reservoir has been ruled accidental.

That’s according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service

58-year old Cynthia Peterson’s body was found after a day and a half search at Webbs Ferry Boat Landing. 911 had received a call Monday night saying the woman may have been inside a submerged vehcield.

The U.S. Forestry Service is handling this investigation.