December 10th begins the first night of Hanukkah

Tonight, millions of people around the world will be celebrating the first night of Hanukkah.

One candle is lit every night for eight nights and put on a menorah.

The Jewish holiday commemorates Israel forces that defeated Greek armies and expelled them from Israel.

The rabbi at Temple Anshe Hesed on Old Zuck Road said that they would normally have services in the sanctuary.

This year everything will be done virtually because of the pandemic.

“Hanukkah is a celebration of hope. It’s a celebration of lite and togetherness and freedom, and especially in these difficult and dark times, and we hope that people embrace that,” said Robert Morais from Temple Anshe Hesed.

Hanukkah is also known as the Festival of Lights.