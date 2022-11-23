If you are traveling outside the Erie area for Thanksgiving now through the weekend, Mother Nature will cooperate for the most part. Large high pressure will give excellent travel conditions from Chicago to Boston and south almost to Atlanta. The following weekend Friday into Sunday looks wetter, but no major snow accumulations are expected as temperatures stay well above freezing into early next week. Of course, you should always get the latest forecast before you travel. Check out www.yourerie.com/weather or the YE2go app for the latest local forecasts. Safe travels!!