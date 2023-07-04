High pressure moving in as the low that gave us some rain yesterday pulls out. This will allow for mainly sunny skies once the low clouds and fog burn off early this morning. Temperatures will approach 80 degrees and it will be muggy. Typical Erie summer weather for picnics and other outdoor events. This pattern will also allow for decent weather for any fireworks displays this evening.
