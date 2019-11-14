Decision delayed on community college application

Erie County’s dream of hosting a community college is on pause at the moment. This comes as the State Board of Education decides that they want more information on the county’s plan.

JET 24 Action News’ Tiarra Braddock reports.

Erie County’s community college application still hangs in limbo since the State Department of Education deciding not to vote on it on Thursday.

“The fact that they didn’t take a vote after we have done everything from our end that we need to do is extremely disappointing to me,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

The board opted to have an evidentiary hearing instead of taking a vote. The hearing will happen within six months and it would take place in Erie County. Witnesses would be called to provide testimony and answer questions from the full board during this hearing.

“I don’t think this is about the merit of our application or the need in Erie County,” Dahlkemper said. “I think this is more about Harrisburg politics than anything else and it’s unfortunate we’re getting caught up in that.”

Ron DiNicola, the co-founder of Empower Erie, has been a strong advocate for a community.

“A community college provides an expanded post-secondary educational opportunity for students who aren’t necessarily ready for college or not college-bound material.” DiNicola said.

DiNicola said he is not giving up in fighting for the community college.

“A community college gives a community a lot more tools for economic development.” DiNicola said.

If the board eventually approves the County’s application, Erie County would be the 15th Community College in the state.

There is some opposition, though, for the community college. State Senator and Senate Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati released a statement late this evening. You can read his full statement here.

