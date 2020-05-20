Decision expected later today in lawsuit between Fraternal Order of Police and Erie County Health Department

The judge handling the lawsuit between the Fraternal Order of Police and the Erie County Health Department is expected to make a ruling in the case today.

Judge Jamie Mead is expected to make a decision in the suit in which two local police unions are asking for 911 dispatchers to inform first responders of the identity of a COVID-19 patient. This would happen only if officers are expected to come in contact with an infected person.

However, the county maintains that releasing names of patients would be an invasion of privacy. The state Department of Health said earlier this month that the Pennsylvania Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955 does not require the release of names.